Suspected Herdsmen Ambush Benue Policemen, Kill DPO 

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Naka, the headquarters of the Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State, Superintendent of Police Mahmood Abubakar has been killed in an ambush by suspected herdsmen operating in the area.

Abubakar was responding to a distress call from road users along the Naka-Makurdi Road with his team when the suspected herdsmen ambushed them and killed him in the process.

The Naka-Makurdi Road has become impassable for road users for fear of herdsmen attacks on the one hand and on the other hand, the deplorable condition of the Ankpa-Adoka-Naka to Makurdi federal road which was under construction but was abandoned last year by the contractor.

The Benue State Police Command confirmed the killing verbally to Channels Television.