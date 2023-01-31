Wike Seeks Protest Vote, Says PDP National Neglected Rivers Flood Victims

A day after promising to hit back at the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for taking over the lawsuits instituted by the state chapter of the party, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has called for a protest vote against the party at the national level.

Wike spoke at the state PDP campaign in the Ahoada West Local Government Area of the state. He urged the people to use their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to, in his word, “pepper” the National Secretariat for abandoning them during the 2022 flooding that ravaged the local government areas in the oil-rich state.

Wike recalled how some PDP members visited other states to sympathise with them over the flooding but shunned the people of Rivers.

The governor went further to name the State PDP Governorship, the National and State Assembly flag bearers as the only candidates the people should vote for in the February and March elections.

“You had a major flooding problem. Did anybody at the national secretariat of our party visit you? But they went to the other states. We will love who loves us, and hate who who hates us.”

“We will use our power to pepper them.

“The only people you are voting for are the governorship, the senatorial, the House of Representatives and the House of Assembly Candidates,” he said.

Wike further charged the people of Ahoada West to mobilise voters from all the units and stick to the instructions of the state leadership of the PDP, especially as this year’s elections are not one that ballot boxes will be snatched.