Chelsea Confirm Signing Of Fernandez From Benfica

By Tom Jones Usen
Updated February 1, 2023
In this file photo taken on January 15, 2023 Benfica’s Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez waves to supporters before the start of the Portuguese League football match between SL Benfica and Sporting CP at Luz stadium in Lisbon.

 

Chelsea on Wednesday confirmed the signing of Argentina’s World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for a record British transfer fee of 121 million euros (£106.8 million).

The 22-year-old, whose arrival at Stamford Bridge was announced in the early hours of Wednesday by the Portuguese club, has agreed to an eight-and-a-half-year deal.

Chelsea announced on their official website: “Enzo Fernandez is a Blue! The Argentinian midfielder has completed his transfer from Benfica to Chelsea.”

The deal breaks the previous Premier League record, set by Manchester City when they signed Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for £100 million in August 2021, and takes Chelsea’s spending since the end of last season to more than half a billion pounds.

