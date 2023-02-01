Do Your Job Or We’ll Take It From You, Wike Threatens Rivers Police Command

Governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, has sent out a note of warning to the Police Command in the state to carry out their duties effectively or be prepared to be replaced by another security outfit.

Speaking at the Rivers state PDP campaign rally on Wednesday, at Elekahia. in Port Harcourt, Wike said, “and this is what I want to tell The Police, Rivers State Command you are the one supporting them to disobey the law to cause violence.”

“If you don’t want to do your duty let us know, and I will release our neighborhood watch. If you don’t do your work we will take over your work from you.”

Governor Wike also admonished the police against supporting those responsible for causing chaos in the state, maintaining their hot-cold stance was the wrong approach.

“You cannot support people who are breaking the law, you know the truth of the matter, and you are scared so they don’t transfer you,” he said.

“Your duty is not supposed to be permanent as security personnel you can be sent anywhere any day, But your indecisiveness will not save you. Do your work and don’t be intimidated.”

“They forget how they used the military, was it not here they used the military to carry ballot papers, they forget how the military occupied all the collation centres to take all the materials.”