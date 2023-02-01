Elections: NSCDC Launches N-Alerts To Tackle Gender Based Violence

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has launched a Nigerian Internal Security and Public Safety Alert System (N-Alerts) to aid report of Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) before, during and after the general elections.

According to the NSCDC Director of Public Relations, Olusola Odumosu, the alert system was launched by the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen on Wednesday at the NSCDC National Headquarters in Abuja.

The event, which marked the 3rd Annual Forum of Women, Peace and Security Sector Reference Group, was themed, “the Role of Female Security Personnel in 2023 General Elections”.

READ ALSO: Naira Swap: CBN Engages Microfinance Banks, PoS Operators In Zamfara LGAs

NSCDC Commandant General, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, noted that the new technology will also be used in reporting criminal acts that would likely enact during the elections.

Audi said that the level of proactive preparedness by security agencies in the country gives the confidence of adequate security as citizens freely vote for their preferred candidates.

He said that there has also been a high level of collaboration between sister agencies which gives hope for a free, fair and transparent election.

“We, the security agencies are on the same page, well prepared and ready to frustrate the efforts of those planning to truncate the electoral process.

“The police is the lead agency in election security and we are going to be working together alongside other sister agencies, and I assure you, it will translate to positive outcomes,” he said.

The CG reiterated his commitment to introduce positive changes into the Corps through programmes and policies that will boost the capacity of Female Security Personnel to compete favourably with their male counterparts.

The NSCDC boss assured the minister of his continuous effort to create platforms for female gender to showcase talents.

In her remarks, the minister called on all security agencies to protect and defend the votes of Nigerians in the spirit of one man, one vote, in order to give room for credible elections across board.

She said that unveiling the SGBV APP will further protect the female students from sexual abuse, cultists and other forms of attacks in their academic settings.

She further said that there is need for female security personnel to be fully mobilised and deployed to utilise their potentials in overseeing the forthcoming general elections towards actualising a safe, free and fair elections.

“The gender mainstreaming has achieved some milestones in various Government Ministries, Department and Agencies and has also contributed to present day Reforms witnessed in the Security Sector.

“It has strengthened Women’s voices and structures with frequent gender concerns in public policy text and discussions,” she said.

Tallen showered encomiums on the Corps for its enormous achievements in developing the capacity of women generally and called on female security agents to always give their best to the service of their fatherland.