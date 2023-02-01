Imo: Court Stops PDP Primary In Aboh-Mbaise Constituency

A Court of Appeal sitting in Owerri, the Imo State capital has stopped the planned rerun primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Aboh-Mbaise/Ngorokpala Federal Constituency of the state scheduled to hold this Thursday.

According to the stay of execution order given on Tuesday by Justice Rita Pemu of the Court of Appeal in Owerri, the planned primary should be put on hold.

The judge said the planned primary be put on hold pending the hearing and final determination of the applicant’s appeal before the Supreme Court on the proprietary of the said order of fresh election.

By the order, the first respondent which is the PDP and second respondent — the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are restrained from enforcing in anyway whatsoever from conducting any fresh primary in Aboh-Mbaise/Ngorokpala Federal Constituency.