JUST IN: Passengers Escape As Container-Laden Truck Falls In Oshodi

Some passengers on Wednesday escaped unhurt when a MACK containerised truck carrying 40fts container fell beside a TATA bus in the ever-busy Oshodi area of Lagos State.

A spokesman for the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, told Channels Television that no casualty was recorded.

“We are lucky that the container fell beside the bus and not on the bus. The passengers on the bus ran out when this happened,” he said.

The LASTMA official said most of the trucks don’t pass the minimum standards. According to him, there is no reason the truckers load containers without something to hold it permanently.

“From Sunday till now, we’ve recorded seven to eight fallen tankers,” he said.

Also, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), in a statement, said that the truck, with no registration number, lost control due to mechanical fault (brakes failure) and fell just beside the bus with registration number JJJ 550XX.

“No life was lost nor injuries recorded,” the agency said.

First responders including LASEMA, LASTMA and the police have been deployed in the scene of incident.

Truck-related accidents have been recurring in Lagos of late. Nine passengers lost their lives on Sunday when a container-laden truck fell on a commercial bus on Ojuelegba bridge in Lagos. A day after, a 40-feet container-laden truck fell on the road along the Dopemu area of the state.