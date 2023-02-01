Obi, Kwankwaso Not Threat To Atiku – PDP Campaign Spokesman

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi and his counterpart in the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso do not pose a threat to Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This is according to a spokesman for the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Charles Aniagwu.

He spoke on Channels Television’s special election programme, The 2023 Verdict on Wednesday, adding that Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is just a contestant like other presidential candidates.

“Peter Obi is not a threat, Kwankwaso is not a threat. None of them is a threat, they are contestants in this election,” Aniagwu said, in reaction to the chances of Atiku in the February 25 presidential poll.

“The challenges they pose is to enable us also move further into the hither lands and talk to our people so that they don’t deceive people to follow them.”

Aniagwu, also the Delta State Commissioner for Information, said the APC is crying more than the bereaved on the naira swap programme.

According to him, Atiku has provided Nigerians with a working document in addressing the issues that confront them.

Unlike other presidential candidates, the PDP campaign spokesman said “Atiku, Okowa are the only persons speaking to the ‘how’, every other person is talking about what they want to do.”

He explained that Atiku has all it takes to fix the myriads of challenges facing the country, including the devolution of powers to allow component units play crucial roles.

When asked on the chances of the PDP presidential candidate, he said Atiku’s prospects were as “bright as a Northern star”.

‘APC Living In The Past’

The PDP campaign spokesman also accused the ruling APC of living in the past.

He was reacting to a claim made by an APC chieftain and former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode that the ruling party controls about 22 states and will capitalise on that in this month’s election.

According to him, the hardship in the country, coupled with the reforms in the electoral system, have made the citizens to be wiser now.

“I listened to my elder brother a while ago, he was mentioning the number of governors they have. They are living in the past. This is not the time where you will assume because you have a governor, you will have the state.

“If that were to be the case, Buhari would not even become the President. At the time Buhari won the election, PDP had more governors. And now with the reforms in the electoral system and the amount of information available to Nigerians and the amount of sufferings Nigerians have gone through, you cannot just tell them that one man will now decide.”