Some APC Members May Be Working For Atiku — Fani-Kayode 

A Spokesperson for the Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode has said some members of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) may be working for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

The former minister made this known on Channels Television’s special election programme, The 2023 Verdict, on Wednesday.

He said, “All these distractions are very disturbing because we are working hard but people are working night and day in order to create obstacles on our path to make sure that this transition does not go smoothly.

“My own view is that some are but I don’t see how that is going to go well, given the fact that the opposition is so weak. I’m saying that some of them may be working for candidates I consider weak like Atiku.”

The spokesman for the campaign council of APC’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu also reacted to an earlier claim by the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, that there are some elements in the Presidential Villa seeking the defeat of the party’s flag bearer in this month’s poll.

He said the reason for all that is happening currently is to enrage not just the ruling party but the political class.

Fani-Kayode, however, said that no matter what the so-called elements do, Tinubu will prevail and will be elected president.