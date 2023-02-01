Spurs Boss Conte Undergoes Surgery To Remove Gallbladder

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte will undergo surgery to remove his gallbladder on Wednesday, the Premier League club announced.

The Italian, 53, faces a spell away from the dugout after a medical assessment decided an operation was needed to ease severe abdominal pain.

“Following a diagnosis of cholecystitis, he will be undergoing surgery to remove his gallbladder today and will return following a period of recuperation,” a Tottenham statement read.

“Everyone at the club wishes him well.”

Former Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan boss Conte took over at Spurs in November 2021, leading his team to Champions League qualification in his first season in charge.

