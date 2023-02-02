Three-Storey Building On Fire In Lagos Island

A three-storey building is on fire at Kosoko Street, off Martins Street in Lagos Island.

Channels Television gathered that Thursday’s inferno started from the topmost part of the building opposite Animashaun Plaza.

Mr Shakiru Amodu who spoke on behalf of the Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the outbreak to Channels Television but said efforts are being made to put out the fire.

Footage of the inferno showed owners of adjourning shops trying to salvage their products.

The building amongst others is in the popular Lagos Island Central Business District.

Thursday’s inferno is the latest in the series of fire outbreaks in markets and other places in Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre.