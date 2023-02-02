Naira Swap Is Necessary ‘Pain’ For Nigeria’s Economy, Says FG 

Against the backdrop of the current hardship faced by citizens over the redesign of the new naira note, the Federal Government has stated it is concerned but describes the pain as transient.

The Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning Zainab Ahmed said this during the weekly ministerial briefing at the State House in Abuja on Thursday.

She said President Muhammadu Buhari is unhappy with the situation but by the same token likened it to a wound that needs to be dressed.

According to her, the harsh realities citizens are facing over the swap are temporary and a necessary price to pay for the nation’s economy to burgeon.

The finance minister equally expressed the conviction that the new policy is timely and required to curb corruption, adding that there have been positive sides to the policy, evident in the huge mop-up of idle funds.