41 Persons Killed As Terrorists And Yansakai Clash In Katsina Forest

A Thursday night clash between terrorists and an outlawed security personnel group known as Yansakai has led to the death of no fewer than 41 persons in Katsina State.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident to Channels Television in a statement on Friday.

He stated that the Yansakai outlawed group, from eleven (11) villages in Bakori LGA, regrouped and went after the terrorists with a view to recovering the rustled domestic animals.

The police spokesman said that the outlawed group further traced the footpath of the hoodlums to a location at Yargoje forest where the terrorists planned and launched a coordinated ambush on the group.

“The hoodlums shot and killed 41 Yansakai and wounded two. Area Commander, Malumfashi, led a team of policemen to the scene and recovered the corpses and took the injured persons to Kankara General, Hospital,” the statement read.

It added that “A joint security operation is currently ongoing with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book. The investigation is ongoing.”

The incident is coming a day after terrorists in their numbers, shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles, attacked the house of one Alhaji Muntari at Unguwar Audu Gare, Kandarawa Ward in Bakori LGA and rustled 50 cows along with 30 sheep.