Conte Could Take Charge Of Spurs Days After Surgery

Tottenham assistant manager Cristian Stellini said on Friday that Antonio Conte could be in charge for the clash with Manchester City just days after he had surgery to remove his gallbladder.

Tottenham boss Conte returned to his native Italy following last weekend’s FA Cup win over Preston, but was taken ill with “severe abdominal pain” that was later diagnosed as cholecystitis, a swelling of the gallbladder.

Although Conte revealed on Instagram that his surgery had gone well, it had not been expected he would be on the touchline for the Premier League champions’ visit to north London on Sunday.

Stellini, however, did not rule out the possibility that the 53-year-old would be back to take charge of the team, who are fifth in the Premier League.

“We don’t know yet when Antonio is coming back. Everything is possible,” he said on Friday.

“The surgery was good. He is recovering well. At the moment he is at home. We have two days for the game and everything can happen.”

Stellini said Conte had called him after his surgery to talk about training and the match against City.

“I was a player with Antonio so I know very well his mentality, what he wants from the team,” he said.

“Everyone in the staff is ready to transfer to the players the idea of Antonio. For me it is easier maybe than some new assistant because I know Antonio very well. Antonio sent me a message and he trusts in us completely.”

Spurs will have a fully fit squad after Harry Kane recovered from the illness that forced him to watch as an unused substitute last week.