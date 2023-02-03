Gombe NNPP Chairman Resigns, Defects To APC

The Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Gombe State, Maikano Umar, has resigned as the chairman of the party in the state as well as his membership of the party.

Umar, who announced his resignation in a letter he personally signed on Friday, also disclose that he is joining the All Progressives Congress (APC).

On why he is leaving the NNPP to APC, Umar said his decision is due to lack of political focus, leadership direction and clear blueprint by the Governorship candidate of the party in Gombe State, Hon. Khamisu Mailantarki, whom he claimed hasn’t explained how he will move the state forward and address its challenges if elected.

“I cannot be where rhetorics and lies take the centre stage at campaigns and political engagements rather than speaking on the roadmap and blueprints to addressing issues of governance and development.

“I have come to the realisation that Govenor Inuwa Yahaya is a focused and visionary leader championing the cause of development in Gombe State, providing good governance and democracy dividends,” Umar said.

He added that as against the NNPP, APC is a party for reasonable and patriotic people focusing on development rather than hoodwinking the electorate with rhetorics and lies.

He promised to provide further insights in due course.