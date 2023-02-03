Obi Campaigns In Ebonyi, Promises To Turn South-East Into Industrial Hub

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has assured his supporters and people of the South-East that his government will turn the region into Nigeria’s industrial hub if elected into office in February 25 election.

He also challenged those who turned up at the rally in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital on Friday, and the rest of Nigerians to hold him responsible if a new Nigeria does emerge with him in office.

The presidential flag bearer of the Labour Party made these declarations as he takes his campaign trail back to the South-East geopolitical zone after touring most of the Northern states in recent weeks.

“Let me assure you, the South-East will become a hub for manufacturing and export. Enugu as our capital will be our gateway, anybody who has to travel overseas will go from Enugu. We will make sure will change Ebonyi State.

“This year’s election should not be about tribe, no tribe buys bread cheaper, every tribe is suffering. There is poverty in the North, there is insecurity in the North, Katsina is not secured, and I can tell you we don’t want that anymore. This year’s election will not be about religion, no religion buys food cheaper,” the LP candidate said.

The rally which took place at the Pa Oruta Ngele Township Stadium had Labour Party supporters from across the state trooping out to show solidarity for the man they believe will take Nigeria out its predicaments such as insecurity, economic challenges and other negatively affecting the progress of the country.