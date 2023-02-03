PDP Inaugurates Campaign Council In Zamfara, Accuses APC Of Failure

A former Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Mahdi Aliyu, says the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed in addressing the challenges the country is facing.

According to him, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, have a high chance of winning the 2023 general elections.

Aliyu, who made the assertion on Friday after inaugurating the Zamfara PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in Gusau, the state capital, said Nigerians are looking for a credible party and presidential candidate.

These contenders, he said, must be able to rescue Nigeria from the plethora of challenges it faces, adding that the PDP and Atiku are capable of doing that for Nigerians.

The state Chairman of the PDP PCC issued appointment letters to members of the council in Zamfara, directing them to reach out to the grassroots to mobilise support for the party and Atiku in the forthcoming election.

Aliyu argued that wherever the PDP PCC goes to canvass the support of Nigerians ahead of the 2023 general elections, the turnout is always high.

He said by implication, the people believe APC cannot do the job, accusing them of bringing untold hardship on them with the redesigned naira note, insecurity and the challenge of collecting the permanent voter cards (PVCs).

“Our chances are very high; the people have spoken. They come out anytime we go out for campaigns and rallies. APC has failed the country.

“Today, you will see people at the fuel stations. [After the] CBN new naira design, there are not enough new notes going round, scarcity of naira, and so many things,” he said.

Aliyu appealed to aggrieved members of the PDP to set aside their grievances and come together to rescue the country from the alleged misrule of the APC.

The former deputy governor promised to continue to meet with the relevant stakeholders in the PDP to brainstorm ways of ensuring victory for party at the centre and the state levels to restore peace and security for the people.

He was impeached as the deputy to the incumbent Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, when he refused to defect to the APC alongside the governor.