English Premier League Table (April 4th, 2023)

The Premier League table after Saturday's match.

By Nebianet Usaini
Updated February 4, 2023
Everton fans celebrate at the end of the English Premier League football match between Everton and Arsenal at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north-west England, on February 4, 2023. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

English Premier League table after Saturday’s early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Arsenal 20 16 2 2 45 17 50

Man City 20 14 3 3 53 20 45

Newcastle 20 10 9 1 33 11 39

Man United 20 12 3 5 32 25 39

Tottenham 21 11 3 7 40 31 36

Fulham 22 9 5 8 32 30 32

Brighton 19 9 4 6 37 27 31

Brentford 20 7 9 4 32 28 30

Chelsea 21 8 6 7 22 21 30

Liverpool 19 8 5 6 34 25 29

Aston Villa 20 8 4 8 23 27 28

Crystal Palace 20 6 6 8 18 27 24

Nottingham Forest 20 5 6 9 16 35 21

Leicester 20 5 3 12 28 35 18

Leeds 19 4 6 9 26 33 18

West Ham 20 5 3 12 17 25 18

Everton 21 4 6 11 16 28 18

Wolves 20 4 5 11 12 30 17

Bournemouth 20 4 5 11 19 42 17

Southampton 20 4 3 13 17 35 15

 

