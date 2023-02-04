PHOTOS: Kenyan Wins Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

By Oluwatobi Aworinde
Updated February 4, 2023
Edwin Kibet Koech (Kenya), winner of the 2023 Access Marathon Lagos City Marathon on February 4, 2023.

 

A Kenyan, Edwin Kibet Koech, has won the eighth edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

The 2023 edition of the 42km race was tagged ‘Push the Limit’.

The 39-year-old winner got to the finish line after two hours, fourteen minutes and six seconds (2:14:06), beating out Dekeba Tafa (Ethiopia) and Bernard Sang (Kenya), who came second and third, respectively.

In the Women’s Category, Alemeneshi Hereha Guta (Ethiopia) took the first position, Urisa Kebene Chala (Ethiopia) came second, and Naomi Maiyo (Kenya) was third.

Scores of Nigerians and foreigners took part in the marathon which kicked off in the early hours of Saturday at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, and rounded up at Eko Atlantic City on Lagos Island.

L-R: Bernard Sang (Kenya), Edwin Kibet (Kenya), and Dekeba Tafa (Ethiopia) at the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Credit: Twitter/@myaccessbank

 

L-R: Naomi Maiyo (Kenya), Alemeneshi Herena Guta (Ethiopia) and Urisa Kebene Chala (Ethiopia) at the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Credit: Twitter/@myaccessbank

 

Runners in the 10km race at the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Credit: Twitter/@myaccessbank

 

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat (middle), and others at the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Credit: Twitter/@myaccessbank

 

Guta Hereha (Ethiopia) was the first woman to cross the finish line at the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon on Saturday, February 4, 2023. She finished in second place last year. Credit: Twitter/@myaccessbank

