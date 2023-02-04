Corruption Index Not An Assessment Of FG’s Anti-Graft Efforts – Rafsanjani

The Executive Director, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Auwal Rafsanjani, reiterated the rational behind the recent ranking of the 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index released by Transparency International.

According to the ranking released this week, Nigeria fell four places from 154 out of 180 countries and territories. Although the country maintained its previous score of 24 out of 100 points in 2022, it fell to 150.

But in reaction, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, was dismissive of the ranking, saying the Federal Government’s fight against corruption was not done to impress Transparency International or any other organisation.

Rafsanjani, who made a live appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise on Saturday, said the index was not an indictment of the government’s activities aimed at curbing self-aggrandisement.

“Transparency International is not assessing the work of EFCC, Code of Conduct and the rest of them [such as] ICPC.

“Transparency International is not also assessing the anti-corruption work of the Nigerian government, whether it’s doing bad or it’s doing good,” he said.

The human rights activist said the Corruption Perception Index focuses on public perception on corruption.

Rafsanjani noted that the ranking accounts for the level of bribery, diversion of public funds, use of public office for private gains, nepotism in the civil service, and looks at the state capital.

“Equally [it looks] at the Nigerian government’s efforts in terms of imposition of integrity mechanisms.

“It is also looking at the effective prosecution of political exposed persons. It also looks at the existing or an inadequate legal framework of the fight against corruption. So, it is important that we first understand that,” he said.