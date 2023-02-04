Wike Rejects ‘Interim Govt’, Says Plot To Scuttle Elections Will Fail

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has warned cabals reportedly trying to scuttle the February 25 and March 11 general elections to desist from the plot, saying no to any form of ‘interim government’.

“Let nobody try to scuttle this election,” the governor warned on Saturday during a campaign in the Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area of the state.

Wike’s comment comes barely 24 hours after the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu campaigned in Ekiti and alleged a sinister plot to cause a crisis that will lead to the postponement and disruption of the February 25 election.

Wike, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, also berated the Federal Government over the scarcity of three newly redesigned naira notes, saying he believes that President Muhammadu Buhari was misled to approve the policy.

“This policy (naira redesign) is targeted at making people angry so that they will demonstrate and riot and then the election be postponed. Then, they will introduce an interim government,” he said.

“No matter the provocation, don’t protest,” Wike cautioned the people of the state. “This election will hold. This election is by the PVCs. This election is not an election of cabals; it is an election of Nigerians.”

Interim Government first popped up in Nigeria’s history about three decades ago when then Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida annulled the June 12, 1993 presidential election presumably won by the late philanthropist, Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola. The late Ernest Shonekan subsequently emerged the head of the Interim National Government between January and August 1993.

‘Enemies Of Nigeria’

The former minister said those supporting the currency redesign amid the electioneering process are the enemies of the country.

He also knocked the Federal Government over the scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly known as petrol.

“You said you want to remove the old currency but we have not seen the new ones. Can you buy fuel? Can you buy anything to eat again? Now, tell me, would you vote for anybody who loves Nigeria and is running for election, who supports this CBN policy?” he asked party supporters decked up in party paraphernalia, many of whom chorused “No”.

“Those supporting this kind of thing are enemies of Nigeria. I believe that they did not tell President Buhari the correct thing because me and the President are going the same time – May 29, the same time, nobody will stay one day more the other.

The governor, however, said he believes that the President will take steps to assuage the pain of the masses.

“So, I know the man will like to finish well and go and I won’t see what is bad and not advise him. Those plotting all these things are those who don’t like him. But I believe he will hear the cries of Nigerians,” he said.

The PDP stalwart further said the policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is not to fight corruption “What corruption are you fighting when you have three months more?” he queried.