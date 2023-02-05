Europe-Bound Cocaine, Others Intercepted At Lagos Airport

Large consignments of illicit drugs especially cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and ephedrine billed for Europe through various disingenuous modes of concealment have been intercepted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, saying it seized 75.75kgs of cannabis indica, which came from Montreal, Canada, hidden in a container of four used vehicles.

NDLEA spokesman said top on the list of those so far arrested in connection with the seizures is a Nigerian based in Athens, Greece, Iwuozor Chinedu.

He was debarked from an Ethiopian airline flight on Friday, February 3, after officers in the tarmac team of the NDLEA intercepted two bags during a secondary check exercise at the foot of the aircraft.

“When the bags were searched in the presence of Chinedu and other airport stakeholders, two big pellets wrapped with foil papers and some sprinkles of pepper were recovered from each of the two sides of one of the bags. The pellets were used to construct false walls at the sides of the bag.

“The two parcels contained substances that tested positive to cocaine and heroin with a gross weight of 1.30kgs and 900grams respectively,” he disclosed.

Babafemi added that during preliminary interview, Chinedu claimed he came to Nigeria three months ago to do a surgery, which he was not comfortable doing in Athens.

Similarly, NDLEA operatives at the NAHCO export shed of the airport on Monday 30th January arrested a pregnant woman, Mrs. Sylvester Gloria Onome after 800grams of skunk were discovered concealed in two small radio sets she was sending to Dubai, United Arab Emirate,” Babafemi said.

He also disclosed that on the same day, operatives also intercepted a consignment going to Congo Kinshasa, containing 111 bottles of body cream that were used to conceal 24.50kgs of ephedrine, a chemical precursor and active ingredient to produce methamphetamine.

The NDLEA spokesman stated that the cargo was later traced to a trader at Alaba trade fair complex, Ojo area of Lagos, Onyekachukwu Uduekwelu after the initial arrest of two freight agents.

He revealed that another housewife, Mrs. Okpara Chizoba Victoria was arrested at her residence at 37 Obashola street, Ijesha area of Lagos on Friday 27th Jan. following the seizure of 300grams of skunk hidden in a bag of crayfish she was sending to Dubai, UAE through a freight agent.

The seizure is coming barely a month after operatives at the Tincan seaport intercepted a consignment of 24.5kgs of cannabis indica, concealed in used vehicles imported from Canada.