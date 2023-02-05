‘Joke Taken Too Far’, Dogara Faults Buhari’s Endorsement Of Tinubu

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s endorsement of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Buhari had during an APC campaign rally in Nasarawa on Saturday backed Tinubu for the nation’s top job, saying he will give his best for the country.

“I congratulate and assure you that God willing we are going to win through and through. As Tinubu said in his speech, I have known him for more than 20 years, and I will continue to campaign for Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“He is a committed Nigerian and I believe he will give all his best to Nigeria,” Buhari said, according to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu.

But Dogara took to his Twitter handle, describing the President’s action as a joke that is taken too far.

According to the former Speaker, he knew Buhari loves cracking jokes but he didn’t know it would escalate to the level of satire.

“I know that PMB loves to crack jokes but I didn’t know he would escalate it to the level of satire. Asiwaju’ll give his best to Nigeria, really? Fake certificates, fake parentage, golden triangle escapades, racketeering,” Dogara tweeted.

Last December, Dogara threw his weight behind the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.