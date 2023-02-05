Katsina Attack: Buhari Condemns Killing, Commiserates With Victims’ Families

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the attack on at least 40 vigilante personnel at Yargoje forest in the Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

On Friday, terrorists ambushed a convoy of vigilantes in the forest as they went to recover stolen cows and killed over 40.

READ ALSO: 41 Persons Killed As Terrorists And Yansakai Clash In Katsina Forest

Most of the victims were volunteers from neighbouring Bakori Local Government Area of the State, who had regrouped and attempted to recover rustled livestock that was carted away by the terrorists from their area.

Two days after the attack, President Buhari issued a statement through his media aide, Garba Shehu, commiserating with the families of the victims.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this difficult period. May Allah repose the soul of the deceased,” the President was quoted as saying.

Paying tribute to all those vigilantes and family members who have been martyred, Buhari said “the sacrifices of the brave men who are working to prevent and punish crime in their communities will not be forgotten.”