Katsina Students, Women Back Tinubu’s Presidential Bid

Youths and women including physically challenged persons in Katsina State on Sunday pledged to vote for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu and his running mate Senator Kashim Shettima.

Their reason is to ensure a safer, stronger, and better Nigeria and for Nigerians to remain in perfect peace and harmony.

According to the supporters led by the Coordinator of the Coalition of Katsina Groups for National Unity and Integration Comrade Hamza Umar, ruling Nigeria is not boxing or wrestling. It is about using the brain to bring positive changes, he maintained.

He argued that Tinubu played a significant role in the democratic process from 1999 to the 2015 general elections where he supported President Muhammadu Buhari. Comrade Hamza, therefore, said it’s high time for Katsina residents and northerners, in general, to support Tinubu to address Nigeria’s problems.

READ ALSO: APC Represents Darkness, Peter Obi Is The Light, Says Babachir Lawal

“We are engaging various like-minds groups cut across the three senatorial districts of Daura, Funtua, and Katsina,” he said.

“The northern part of the country spent eight years with the president and since we spent eight years with the president, it’s the right time for northerners to support the southerner, particularly Bola Ahmed Tinubu to become the next president of Nigeria.

“We really understand the situation of Nigeria at a point in time. It’s the right time for Katsina residents in particular and northerners in general to support Tinubu because of the problems we are encountering now to balance the equation.

“Tinubu is the real father of democracy in Nigeria. He is a true and real nationalist. He promised better education for children of the less privileged.

“He sacrificed his life, wealth, and other things for democracy. He is in addition, the strongest and right candidate among others in terms of capacity, manifesto, and everything. We believe Tinubu has the capacity

“Whether we like it or not, Tinubu has contributed immensely to making sure that Buhari became the president to ensure that the North completes its tenure.

“Whoever does good for you, you must reciprocate the gesture. We must to payback good with good. Women constitute 60 percent of the population and that’s why we engaged more women in this engagement to show hospitality to Tinubu.”