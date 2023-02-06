Buhari Commiserates With Turkey, Syria Over Earthquake 

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended commiserations to the governments and people of Turkey and Syria, and those who lost family and friends in the devastating earthquake in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep.

The President wishes those injured, a speedy recovery and assures that the prayers and thoughts of Nigerians are with the many affected by this severe disaster and its aftershocks.

This is contained in a press statement released by the Special Adviser to the President, Mister Femi Adesina on Monday.

President Buhari stated that as Nigeria as a steadfast friend to Turkey and Syria, is ready to offer its full support in any way possible.

At least 592 people were killed in Syria as buildings collapsed after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck neighbouring Turkey before dawn on Monday, state media and rescuers said.

AFP reported that terrified residents ran from their homes after the earthquake hit near the Turkish city of Gaziantep, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the Syrian border.

Rescuers rushed to dig for survivors under the rubble of collapsed buildings in the pouring winter rain.

The quake killed at least 371 people and left at least another 1,089 injured in government-controlled parts of Syria, including the cities of Aleppo, Hama, Latakia and Tartus, the official news agency SANA reported, citing the health ministry.