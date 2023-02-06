Resist Ethnic, Religious Sentiments, Obi Urges Kwara Voters

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi has urged Kwara residents to shun ethnic, and religious sentiments as the general elections draw closer.

He made the comment during the party’s presidential rally at the Metropolitan Square in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Monday.

“This year’s election, they are going to come to you and they will tell you to vote for them based on tribe. Please, tell them you are hungry, unemployed, and suffering. No tribe buys bread cheaper,” he said.

“They will come with religion and tell you that they are Muslims or Christians. Tell them you are hungry and have no jobs and the students are not in school. All these, you should resist. Do not allow them to continue.”

Earlier today, my train landed in Kwara state for the Presidential rally. Thank you all for the warm welcome. -PO pic.twitter.com/kI2rG47Avw — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) February 6, 2023

Obi also promised to tackle insecurity in the country and ensure peace in every part.

This is as he called for patience over the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) naira swap policy which has caused outrage in several parts of the country.