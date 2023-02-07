IPMAN Orders Members To Resume Operations In Borno

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) Borno State chapter has ordered its members to resume operations immediately.

Tuesday’s move comes hours after the state chapter of IPMAN directed members to suspend operations and shut down filling stations due to the Federal Government’s enforcement of the stipulated pump price of fuel.

“Having met with the concerned authority, all filling stations should open with immediate effect and continue selling while the association continues with further consultation and accordingly keep you informed,” IPMAN Borno State Chairman Mohammed Kuluwu said in a statement.

A day earlier, IPMAN western zone branch requested more time from the Federal Government to sell its petrol stock before reverting to the official price.