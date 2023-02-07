Police Arrest Bandits’ Informants, Armed Robbers And Others In Katsina

No fewer than fifteen (15) suspects have been arrested and paraded by the Police for committing various crimes in Katsina State and its environs.

The first category of the suspects comprised three (3) suspected thieves led by one Mohamed Abdurrahman of Saulawa Quarters, Katsina State.

The suspects according to the Katsina Police Spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, specialized in breaking into houses to commit armed robbery and car snatching in the state capital.

Two Corolla motor vehicles, two brand-new motorcycles, and a locally-made gun were recovered from them.

Other suspects arrested and paraded before the command headquarters on Tuesday include; two suspected informants led by one, Suleiman Dahiru of Yau-Yau village in Batsari LGA of the State who specialized in inviting terrorists to attack people at Rahamawa Quarters in the Katsina metropolitan area.

The remaining ten suspects are Aminu Lawal Alias “Entertainment”, a notorious car thief of Kofar Marusa low-cost, Katsina, Salisu Hassan, 33 years old of Rijiyar Lemu, Kano State as well as three young armed robbers namely: Amir Abdullahi, 19-year-old of Funtua Local Government Area, Katsina State who specialize in blocking highways to steal people’s property mostly phones.

The rest are Abubakar Sufiyanu, a notorious thief of Kofar Kaura layout, Katsina who attacked a church in Dandume LGA, Katsina State and tied the church security guard, and eventually took away a motor vehicle parked within the church premises.

Similarly, 23-year-old Abdul Salisu of Sardauna Estate in Katsina State was also part of the suspects who were arrested by the police for specializing in buying stolen motor vehicles from car thieves.

Salisu was arrested after he bought a stolen Corolla motor vehicle valued at three million Naira for the sum of two hundred thousand Naira only.

“On 05/01/2023, based on credible intelligence, the command succeeded in arresting the trio of one (1) Muhammed Abdulrahman alias Lalo ‘m’ aged 27 years old of Saulawa quarters Katsina, the ring leader who has been on the command’s wanted list for armed robbery (2) Ibrahim Haruna alias Muti ‘m’ aged 22 years old of Kofar Kaura quarters, katsina and (3) Naziru Lawal ‘m’ 23 years old of the same address, the notorious syndicate that specializes in arm robbery and car snatching terrorizing katsina metropolis,” the police said.

“In the course of the investigation, suspects confessed to the commission of the offence and stated that between September to December 2022, they attacked more than nine (9) houses in different parts of the Katsina metropolitan area robbing residents of their motor vehicles, cash amounting to three million, nine hundred and eighty-three naira (N3, 983,000:00K).

“They further confessed to belonging to several other armed robbery gangs. Furthermore, mentioned one Nasiru Muhammed, ‘M’ aged 45yrs of Sabuwar Gayan village, Chukun LGA, Kaduna state, as the receiver and disposer of their stolen motor vehicles.

“The following exhibits were recovered from the suspects during police search: (1) Toyota corolla LE (2) Toyota corolla CE (3) The operational vehicle of the syndicate, a Peugeot 406 with registration number KUJ 368 FU (4) Two brand new motorcycles bought by the suspects from the proceed of the crime (5) A double barrel gun, machetes, sticks, and criminal charms. An investigation is ongoing.”