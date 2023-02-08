Ex-Minister Accuses UK Of Denying Ekweremadu’s Daughter Kidney Transplant

A former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, has accused the United Kingdom of denying Sonia Ekweremadu a kidney transplant despite having many donors who are willing to assist.

Sonia, 25, is the daughter of former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who is being tried alongside his wife, Beatrice, in a British court for allegedly plotting to harvest a street trader’s kidney.

The kidney was allegedly intended for Sonia, who remains on dialysis with a renal condition, in return for up to £7,000 ($8,430) and the promise of a new life in Britain for the 21-year-old trader.

Taking to his official Facebook page on Wednesday, the former minister asked the Federal government to intervene in the issue so that Sonia can have the kidney transplant.

Noting that he was at the London Criminal Court on Monday, Chidoka said no matter the outcome of the trial, Sonia deserves the right to live.

“What I find distressing is the refusal of the UK authorities to allow Sonia to get a kidney transplant despite a deluge of donors. I think the Nigerian government and we the citizens must call on the UK authorities to allow her to get a kidney transplant in furtherance of her fundamental right to life,” he said.

“No matter the outcome of the case, Sonia deserves a chance to live. I appeal to the Minister of foreign affairs to please intervene in this serious issue of a possible violation of her right to life by the UK government.

“An intervention will save Sonia’s life and will be in line with global examples of countries intervening on behalf of their citizens.”

Two days ago, Ike, Beatrice, Sonia and a doctor – Obinna Obeta – appeared at the London’s famous Central Criminal Court, known as the Old Bailey, for the start of the trial, after previously pleading not guilty. They face life imprisonment if convicted.

They are accused of conspiring to exploit the man for his organ.

In Britain, it is legal to donate a kidney, but not for reward. Prosecutors say regardless of whether the Lagos street trader gave his consent, a crime was committed by the wealthy Nigerians.