INEC Chairman Briefs Council As Buhari Presides Over FEC

President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over the Federal Executive Council meeting.

Before the commencement of the meeting, the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, is invited to brief the Council.

Also expected to brief Council is the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba.

Before the briefing, a minute silence was observed in honour of Air Commodore Dan Suleiman (rtd), former Minister of Special Duties under General Yakubu Gowon (rtd).

He was a member of General Murtala Muhammed’s Supreme Military Council in Nigeria between July 1975 and March 1976, and was military governor of Plateau State from March 1976 to July 1978 after it had been created from part of the old Benue Plateau State.

The INEC chairman on Tuesday had attended a meeting with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Accompanied by 11 INEC National Commissioners, the INEC Chairman in his address noted that the meeting was because of the apex bank’s unique role in the conduct of elections. However, this meeting was particularly focused on the recent cash withdrawal policy of the CBN.

The INEC boss said the Commission is challenged by this policy as there exist lots of services the Commission must render with cash.

According to him, most of the logistics services that would be needed in the elections would be rendered by the unbanked, and relying on cash payment.

Yakubu added that he is in the meeting to discuss with the CBN governor about how best to address the situation.

In his response, Emefiele reiterated the CBN’s longstanding support for INEC, adding that it will continue to do so.

He assured the Commission that because of the premium the CBN placed on the elections, the CBN will make whatever is needed available for INEC to pay for its logistics.