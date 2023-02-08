‘Mark Of Democracy’: Buhari Hails New NLC President Ajaero, Seeks Partnership

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the new president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, describing his emergence as a mark of democracy in labour movement.

Ajaero, former General Secretary of the National Union of Electricity Union, was voted on consensus at the 13th NLC’s National Delegates Conference in Abuja.

Hours later, the President issued a statement via his media aide, Garba Shehu, seeking partnership with the newly elected executives of the labour body.

Buhari expressed the hope that Ajaero and his team will continue to be partners to the administration in fulfilling the aspirations of the Nigerian people.

“This victory that emerged from a rancour-free congress,” the President notes, “is a mark of the strength of democracy in the nation’s labour movement.

“Today, as he rises to the highest position in the NLC, it is our hope and desire that he will use the position to write a new chapter of progress for all workers and the labour movement in the country and the continent in general.

“After many years of hard work and struggles, the selflessness with which Ajaero dedicated himself today paid off. His journey in the Labour movement has been a remarkable one, marked by many important milestones.”

The President also congratulated Comrade Ayuba Wabba for the successful completion of his tenure as the head of Nigerian workers, wishing him the best in his future undertakings.