Sanwo-Olu Appoints Lafiaji-Okunneye As LASUED VC

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of Prof. Bidemi Lafiaji-Okunneye as the substantive Vice Chancellor of the Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), Ijanikin and Epe campuses.

This is disclosed on Wednesday in a statement by the governor’s Special Adviser on Education, Tokunbo Wahab.

A letter of appointment dated February 1, 2023 and signed by the Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said the appointment of Lafiaji-Okunneye, which took effect from March 1, 2022, is for a single term of five years.

The letter reads in part, “I am happy to convey the approval of Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State of your appointment as Vice-Chancellor, Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) for a single term of Five Years with effect from 1st March, 2022”.

“In approving your appointment, the State Government expects you to continue to demonstrate a high level of dedication, diligence and selflessness in the discharge of your duties to justify the confidence and trust reposed in you by Mr. Governor.”

Congratulating the new Vice Chancellor, Muri-Okunola urged her to continue to demonstrate a high level of dedication, diligence and selflessness, so as to justify the confidence reposed in her by the state government, while fast-tracking the growth of the new university to achieve set goals and accelerated development.

Meanwhile, Wahab stated that the appointment of Lafiaji-Okunneye as substantive Vice Chancellor of LASUED was in compliance with Section 8, Subsection (1) (C) and (D) of the Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) Law 2021.

He congratulated the new substantive Vice Chancellor and urged her to consider her appointment a call to higher responsibility.

The special adviser also advised her to use her vast experience and rich academic pedigree to put the new university on a sound path of excellence.