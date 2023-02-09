Attack Over Court Decision On Naira Swap In Bad Taste, Says Matawalle

Following uncouth comments trailing the decision of the Apex Court to listen to and act on the demand of the triumvirate Governors on naira swap, Governor Bello Matawalle has carpeted the attacks as mere political vendetta.

In a statement on Thursday, the governor said he is fully convinced that those against their action and subsequent triumph at the Supreme Court are either misguided or blinded by political chauvinism.

“I and my Kaduna and Kogi states counterparts found it necessary to approach the Supreme Court in order to save the economy of Nigeria from being plunged into more crisis as well as relieve the excruciating pain the ordinary Nigerian is experiencing in the face of scarcity of both the old and new naira notes” Governor Matawalle noted.

Governor Matawalle observed that “It is common sense to say that the CBN and Commercial banks must make the new naira notes available for day-to-day business transactions before the old naira notes are declared illegal”.

However, the governor expressed his dismay that due to myopic political rivalry, some political parties and disgruntled politicians are challenging the decision of the Apex Court which is rightfully taken in the interest of the ordinary Nigerian and the survival of, especially, our micro economy.

Governor Matawalle believes that, “the decision of our wise and revered Supreme Court Judges on this matter is the best way to address the current problem and its impending consequences at the moment”.

He advised that, “at this critical time of our transition, it is only patriotic for all of us to put political considerations aside and address the challenges at hand so that together, we can cross the bridge ahead of us”.