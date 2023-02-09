Buhari Approves Transition Council, Signs Executive Order No 14

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a Presidential Transition Council for facilitating and managing the 2023 transition programme.

The President also signed the Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 on the Facilitation and Management of Presidential Transitions.

This was disclosed in a statement by Willie Bassey, Director of Information for the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Thursday.

The Transition Council will be inaugurated by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Tuesday 14th February, 2023 at 12 noon at the Conference Hall of the SGF, according to the statement.

It said the members are expected to attend the inauguration in person.

A key feature of the Presidential Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 is the institutionalization of a legal framework that would enable a seamless transition of power from one Presidential Administration to another which is part of President Buhari’s legacy.

Members of the Committee are:

Secretary to the Government of the Federation – Chairman Head of the Civil Service of the Federation

iii. Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice Permanent Secretaries from the following Ministries and Offices: Defence Interior Finance, Budget and National Planning Foreign Affairs Information and Culture Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs Cabinet Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) General Services Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) Economic and Political Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) State House National Security Adviser Chief of Defence Staff vii. Inspector-General of Police viii. Director General, National Intelligence Agency