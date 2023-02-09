I Want To Contribute To The Transformation Of Bauchi, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar

Former Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (rtd) says he is running for the governorship position in Bauchi State, in a bid to give back and contribute to the transformation of the state.

Mr Abubakar who is governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bauchi, stated on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily that he has given Nigeria about 42 years of excellent service and sees the need to replicate such excellence.

According to the former CAS, all the years of managing Nigeria’s internal security crisis thought him that except the root causes of the problem be solved, then the challenges will never go away, hence, the reason he was returning to the root to help fix the problems once and for all.

READ ALSO: Lawan Vs Machina: Ozekhome Predicts ‘Protest Votes’ In Yobe North

“People tend to focus more on the physical dimension of security other than the socio-political and economic dimensions; and these dimensions are actually managed at the State and Local Government level mainly; that’s were the issues that finally result in internal security challenges, are generated.

” So, after my service, my people were coming to me to come and be part of those who will solve these issues so that those coming behind me will not have to face the difficulty of having to manage the internal security crisis that I managed for about five-and-half years as Chief of Air Staff,” he stated.

Speaking further about his political ambition, Mr Abubakar said he has come to contribute to the growth of the state and to add value to the lives of the people.

In his opinion, military officers are well suited for democratic offices especially because the courses they undergo are not just war trainings, but trainings regarding the issues that may generate conflict and how they can be resolved.

The former CAS said he has a very clear understanding of the problems faced by the Bauchi people and has a great wealth of experience that will come in handy in fixing the state to what it should be.