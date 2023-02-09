Mouka Partners with GNOSIS Help Initiative In Providing Succor for Victims of Domestic Violence and Abuse

Mouka, Nigeria’s preferred brand of mattresses, pillows, and other sleep products, has comforted domestic violence and abuse victims by providing free mattresses to GNOSIS Help Initiative, a non-governmental organisation (NGO). In line with its mission of adding comfort to life, Mouka has helped improve the living condition of these displaced persons sheltered by the NGO.

The donation was made at the company’s head office in Lagos on Wednesday, 1 February 2023.

According to Mouka’s Chief Commercial Officer, Mr Dimeji Osingunwa, the company truly cares about the well-being of its consumers and will continue to support worthy programs such as the GNOSIS Help Initiative that seek to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians. He also called on other corporate organisations to lend a helping hand in making the lives of the victims easier in their journey of healing.

In his response, Barrister Olumide Kayode-Omosebi, Founder of GNOSIS Help Initiative (GHI), said, “when I reached out to Mouka, I did not expect they would respond with such a grand gesture. I am so thankful as this would go a long way in making the victims feel comfortable in the places of shelter we provide”. He said with the donation, Mouka has truly demonstrated it is interested in the comfort of all Nigerians, even victims of abuse.

According to him, domestic violence and abuse cases are increasing. In the past year alone, GNOSIS Help Initiative has handled hundreds of abuse cases involving women, children and even men.

“We also engage secondary and tertiary institutions in the country to enlighten the students on how to identify abuse and seek help to break this vicious cycle as most times, the abuser was once a victim or witnessed a loved one being abused,” Kayode-Omosebi stated.

The Founder and his co-founder, who is also his wife, shared numerous heartbreaking stories of abuse by spouses and parents that have, in many cases, resulted in grave physical injuries and, many times, death.

Mouka’s National Customer Service Manager, Mr Femi Yussuf, also expressed his gratitude to GNOSIS Help Initiative for this opportunity to give back to society. According to him, Mouka has given away thousands of mattresses in the past two years to worthy causes, including the first babies born in the year, covid Isolation centres, internally displaced person’s camps, flood victims, and orphanage homes as part of its CSR programs.

Mouka is a member of Dolidol International Group, Africa’s leading brand of sleep products, with headquarters in Morrocco. The company has a wide range of products specially designed to meet the various needs of consumers based on their age, body build, lifestyle, and budget to provide quality sleep to enable them to wake up refreshed and ready to take on the day.

FOLLOW MOUKA ON SOCIAL

FACEBOOK

TWITTER

INSTAGRAM

LINKEDIN

YOUTUBE