Obi Not Revolutionary Enough And Won’t Hurt PDP, Says Bwala 

A spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council Daniel Bwala has dismissed Peter Obi’s chances, claiming the Labour Party flagbearer is not revolutionary enough to threaten his party’s chances of winning the poll.

Bwala made the comment on Thursday while speaking on the party’s chances of winning February’s presidential election. Despite enjoying the followership of young people, the PDP spokesman maintains Obi stands no chance in the exercise.

“Peter Obi is a third force. But Peter Obi is not revolutionary. Peter Obi cashed into a movement – an agitation by young people who feel they need a different path,” he said on Channels Television’s election programme The Verdict.

The chieftain of the main opposition party claimed the former Anambra governor who ran alongside Atiku in the 2019 elections only left the PDP because he could not have gotten the party’s ticket for the presidential election.

“If he had gotten a ticket, he would not have gone there (LP). Even after he left, he did not go to Labour Party. He was scouting for a party,” he added.

‘An Independent Candidate’?

Bwala claimed Obi is not a member of the Labour and is running as an independent candidate.

“Let me tell you today by my discipline of law. Peter Obi as we speak today is running as an independent candidate. He is not a member of the Labour Party,” he noted.

He hinged his argument on the fact that at the time Obi joined the LP, the party had already submitted its list of members to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“If you go to INEC now and you ask for the register, you cannot see the name of Peter Obi [as an LP member] and the Electoral Act says it is only a political party that will sponsor a candidate,” Bwala said, arguing that Obi cannot win a state in the northern region.