We Are Representing Youths, Obi Tells Abuja Voters 

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi says his presidential bid will give priority to youths.

He said this on Thursday at the LP presidential campaign rally in Abuja, explaining that he is running to represent youths.

“You are the one running this election. The youths of Nigeria, you are the ones contesting this election through us,” he told the gathering at the Old Parade Ground. “We are only representing you and we want things to change.”

While lamenting the level of unemployment in the country, the LP presidential candidate promised to create an enabling environment for youths to thrive.

‘Nigeria Will be Great Again’

Datti speaking to traders at Gudu Market Abuja few minutes ago… pic.twitter.com/KovwWwZ4V6 — LabourPartyNG (@NgLabour) February 9, 2023

“Nigerian youths don’t know where the next meal is coming from. We have a high level of youth unemployment but we will employ our youths. We will make them productive,” the former governor of Anambra State said.

“The vast land in the north is [part of] where our youths will be engaged and they will be productive. Nigeria will feed itself and our youths. Nigeria will be a great nation again.”

Obi equally vowed to tame insecurity ravaging several parts of Nigeria.

“What Datti and I are offering you is simple – we are offering you the security of lives and properties. We would fight insecurity,” he added.

The LP flagbearer was accompanied by his running mate Yusuf Baba-Ahmed and other chieftains of the LP including renowned economist Pat Utomi and others.