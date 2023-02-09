‘We Want To Win’: Buhari Campaigns For Tinubu In Sokoto

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday campaigned for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu, saying the party is determined to win this month’s election.

Buhari made the comment during his visit to the Sultan of Sokoto Sa’ad Abubakar III alongside Tinubu.

Presidential aide Garba Shehu in a statement quoted his principal as telling the monarch that “my wish is for your support and blessings; we want to win”.

Thank you Sokoto! Advertisement I am overwhelmed by the love you displayed. We will all celebrate our resounding victory come February 25th. Special appreciation to His Excellency President @MBuhari for joining us once again.#RenewedHope23 pic.twitter.com/rjmKpNjyXz — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT) February 9, 2023

“He went on to narrate the qualities of the candidates, including their common belief and commitment to the unity and progress of every section of the country. He said he had associated with Asiwaju for more than 20 years and did not have any reservations in supporting him as the candidate of the APC,” the statement added.

“The President said Tinubu’s greatest strength was in his effective governance of Lagos, the country’s former Capital, a business hub and home to diverse individuals from all over Nigeria for two terms; his commitment to democracy; as well as his role at the center as a Senator.

“He said his message to Nigerians is that they should trust Tinubu with power to succeed him because the APC candidate, supported by Kashim Shettima, the running mate will build on the successes of his administration.”

On his part, Tinubu said: “We have come here to ask for your support and blessings; we want to win the coming elections”.

“I have come to be presented to you as Candidate. The President and Commander-in-Chief, Muhammadu Buhari is here in person to do that,” the former Lagos State governor added.

“I want to win the election. Is there a way you will decline the request of the President?”