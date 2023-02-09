Why CBN Must Obey Ex Parte Order Of Supreme Court – Falana

The interim Chairman of the Alliance on Surviving Covid-19 and Beyond (ASCAB), Femi Falana, in his latest communique has revealed why the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) must comply with the Supreme Court order in respect of the currency swap crisis.

In his statement on Thursday, Mr Falana said his speaking up became imperative because there are reports suggesting that the CBN has decided that it will not follow the injunctions of the apex court.

According to the Senior Advocate, such a move by the CBN will be nothing but a contemptuous disregard for the rule of law.

Falana took a look at the technicalities of the case establishing the reason why the Management of the Central Bank might be looking to ignore the court order, the legal luminary however, gave his counter reasons why the CBN cannot disregard the Supreme Court, citing cases that give greater context to the matter on ground.

Below is a full statement by Mr Falana regarding “Why CBN Must Obey Ex Parte Order Of Supreme Court” .