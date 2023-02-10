90 Percent Of My Supporters Not On Social Media, Says Kwankwaso

Rabiu Kwankwaso says many of his supporters are not on social media, faulting polls predicting the presidential elections.

Many polls have been released ahead of the elections with majority of them predicting victory for Labour Party’s Peter Obi

But Kwankwaso who is running under the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has dismissed such projections, saying they don’t represent the realities on the ground.

“These things [polls] are on the telephone. Over 90 percent of my supporters don’t even know Twitter. They don’t even know social media,” he said Thursday when he was featured on Channels Television’s election programme The 2023 Verdict.

“If you want to meet them, go to Wuse Market, go to the markets in Kano; go to the market in Sabo, Ibadan, go to markets in Rivers and the roads and so on, and ask people.”

READ ALSO: Peter Obi Leads Tinubu, Atiku In Fresh Bloomberg Poll

Sponsored Polls?

According to him, the sample size for these polls is insufficient and does not reflect the wishes of the people. He claimed that some of those polled are not in Nigeria and cannot vote during the election.

But these polls, he argued, have a few goals one of which is to get donations.

“These [polls] are being sponsored mainly to get donations and give an impression that some of us are not in the race,” he said, warning that such polls may throw the country into trouble if the projected winner fails during the election.

“Let me tell you, these things they are doing are very dangerous and I want the security agencies and the Federal Government to take note of it,” Kwankwaso said.

“If these things are allowed to go on, I foresee a real crisis at the end of the day,” the former Kano State said, calling on the organisers of the polls to conduct more robust ones which he believes would turn out different.

“In our opinion, that paper (polls) should be put upside down and number four (himself) should be number one,” the former lawmaker maintained.