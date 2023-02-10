Senator Bwacha Wins Taraba APC Gov Primary Rerun

Senator Emmanuel Bwacha has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) rerun primary ahead of the March 11 governorship election.

He polled 778 votes to defeat senator Yusuf Yusuf who polled 5 votes out of the 796 accredited delegates.

Two Federal High Courts in Jalingo and Abuja had at various times nullified the APC governorship primary election and ordered for a fresh primary within 14 days.

Bwacha was, however, reinstated as the party’s candidate in the state by the Court of Appeal in Yola. But that decision of the appellate court reinstating Bwacha as the candidate of the APC was challenged at the apex court by fellow aspirant, Sabo Kente.

In a judgement, a five-man panel of the Supreme Court set aside the decision of the Court of Appeal, and upheld the judgement of the trial court which had ordered for a fresh primary election.