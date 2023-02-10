CAN Decries Naira Shortage, Urges Buhari To Ease Nigerians’ Hardship

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in and tackle the economic struggles occasioned by naira scarcity across the country.

“We note the current sufferings of the people which is gradually becoming unbearable due to the gross shortage of Naira notes in the system and plead with President Muhammadu Buhari to intensify efforts to mitigate the hardship,” the CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, said in a statement on Friday.

Okoh also sought that the elections be seen as a time of peaceful transition of leadership and not war.

Consequently, he said, there is a need for all and sundry to put away religious and ethnic bigotry and allow the will of God to prevail.

The country’s apex Christian body also insisted that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ensure the election is seamless, credible, and violence-free.

“The Commission has no excuse to fail. Four years is enough time for it to have perfected the process and eliminated the glitches that featured in past polls.

“CAN calls on the authorities to beef up security, especially in communities vulnerable to attacks and ensure that no citizen is disenfranchised owing to precarious security situation in parts of the country.

“CAN urges all the political parties and candidates seeking elective positions during the forthcoming general elections to accept the results of the polls in good faith in the interest of Nigerians and the unity of the country,” he said.

See the full statement below: