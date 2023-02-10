CAN Decries Naira Shortage, Urges Buhari To Ease Nigerians’ Hardship

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in and tackle the economic struggles occasioned by naira scarcity across the country.
The CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, said in a statement on Friday.
Okoh also sought that the elections be seen as a time of peaceful transition of leadership and not war.
Consequently, he said, there is a need for all and sundry to put away religious and ethnic bigotry and allow the will of God to prevail.
The country’s apex Christian body also insisted that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ensure the election is seamless, credible, and violence-free.
"The Commission has no excuse to fail. Four years is enough time for it to have perfected the process and eliminated the glitches that featured in past polls.
"CAN calls on the authorities to beef up security, especially in communities vulnerable to attacks and ensure that no citizen is disenfranchised owing to precarious security situation in parts of the country.
"CAN urges all the political parties and candidates seeking elective positions during the forthcoming general elections to accept the results of the polls in good faith in the interest of Nigerians and the unity of the country," he said.
See the full statement below:
CAN PRESS STATEMENT
*For Immediate Release*
_February 10th, 2023_
*CAN sues for peaceful 2023 elections*
1. On behalf of the national leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), it is my honour and immense pleasure to join the call on citizens to resist any attempt to cause disharmony and disaffection ahead of the upcoming general elections.
2. We must see the elections as a time of peaceful transition of leadership and not war. Consequently, there’s need for all and sundry to put away religious and ethnic bigotry and allow the will of God to prevail.
3. The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, must ensure that this election is seamless, credible, and violence-free. The Commission has no excuse to fail. Four years is enough time for it to have perfected the process and eliminated the glitches that featured in past polls.
4. CAN calls on the authorities to beef up security, especially in communities vulnerable to attacks and ensure that no citizen is disenfranchised owing to precarious security situation in parts of the country.
5. We charge the security agencies to be unbiased and remain neutral while discharging their duties, especially during the forthcoming general elections.
6. CAN urges all the political parties and candidates seeking elective positions during the forthcoming general elections to accept the results of the polls in good faith in the interest of Nigerians and the unity of the country
7. We note the current sufferings of the people which is gradually becoming unbearable due to the gross shortage of Naira notes in the system and plead with President Muhammadu Buhari to intensify efforts to mitigate the hardship.
8. The national leadership of CAN urges all the faithful in the country not to relent in praying for our dear country Nigeria because prayer is the most potent instrument of warfare at our disposal. Let us remind ourselves that the economic, political and security situations in the country do not give joy to anyone, but keep our hopes alive at this time.
We wish Nigerians peaceful 2023 general elections in advance!*Signed:*Archbishop Daniel C. OkohPresident, Christian Association of Nigeria