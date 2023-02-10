Buhari Chairs Council Of State Meeting Over Naira Redesign

President Muhammmadu Buhari on Friday chaired the National Council of State meeting to address the current upheaval regarding the naira redesign and the currency swap.

In attendance are the former Presidents Goodluck Jonathan; Yakubu Gowon, and Abdulsalami Abubakar as well as ex-President, Olusegun Obasanjo who attended virtually.

Also present at the chamber is the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Governors in attendance are Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Darius Ishaku (Taraba), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), and Babagana Zulum (Borno). Other governors that are virtually in attendance are Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Simon Lalong (Plateau) and the Deputy Governors Nasarawa and Bauchi States.

The Minister of the FCT, Mohammed Bello; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele also attended the meeting.

The INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu is also physically in attendance and is expected to brief the council on the preparations ahead of the 2023 elections.

All the Service Chiefs and Heads of security agencies were also physically present.