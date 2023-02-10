Klopp Gave Liverpool Flops Two Days Off After Wolves Loss

Jurgen Klopp has revealed he gave Liverpool’s struggling stars two days off after last weekend’s embarrassing 3-0 defeat against Wolves — their third loss in four Premier League matches.

Klopp branded the result at Molineux the “pinnacle” of Liverpool’s problems in an already turbulent season — just months after they came close to winning an unprecedented quadruple.

Liverpool are languishing in 10th place in the Premier League, with their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League via a top-four finish fading by the week.

The frustrated Reds boss said he felt in an “average mood” after speaking to his players on Sunday to review the game and decided it was best to give everyone some breathing space.

With Liverpool not back in action until next Monday in the Merseyside derby against Everton, Klopp felt the break could lift morale in his fatigued squad.

“In Germany this question would have come much earlier — ‘How can you give them two days off in the situation you are in?'” Klopp said on Friday.

“You can — but it is not beneficial — train every day. We played bad at Wolverhampton, next day we came in, made the analysis and spoke to each other and then gave them two days off because it is a very long time between Saturday and the following Monday.

“But of course I could have said ‘Sunday training, recovery’ and from Monday on we go for Everton.

“It wouldn’t have been helpful at all. It would have been bad, it would have caused injuries, it would have caused a lot of problems.”

Klopp said his decision was also partly motivated by a desire to give himself time to mentally refresh.

Liverpool have had a dismal period that included two defeats at Brighton, in the Premier League and FA Cup, and a miserable loss at Brentford.

“It was helpful. I left on Sunday in an average mood and I came back in a good mood,” Klopp said.

“I worked through it. I had a lot of phone calls but I was in a much better mood, a completely different mood to be honest, and that is why it was very helpful and yesterday we benefited from it.

“This week they all look incredibly fresh. That’s the truth. The training sessions looked very good, super intense.”

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara, struggling with a hip injury, is a doubt for the Everton clash.

Diogo Jota could feature after the Liverpool forward returned to training following a calf injury that has kept him sidelined since October.