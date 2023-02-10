Late Emir Of Kano Prayed For Me To Be Nigeria’s President – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has said that the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero, gave his seal of approval for him to become Nigeria’s President with prayers.

Atiku stated this on Thursday during a visit to the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, pledging to do all in his power to uphold the late Emir’s legacy if elected as the country’s President.

During the visit, Atiku expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and spoke highly of the late Emir, Alhaji Ado Bayero, whom he referred to as a great leader and a father figure to many Nigerians.

“Whenever I come to Kano I feel at home. I still could remember the Late Emir Alhaji Ado Bayero. He prayed for me here at this palace to be the President of this country,” the PDP presidential candidate said.

“And today, I seek for your prayers just as I did with our father Alhaji Ado Bayero.”

The PDP candidate also used the opportunity to discuss important issues affecting the country and sought the support of the Emir and the people of Kano in his quest for the presidency.

In his remarks, Bayero expressed his support for Atiku and stated that the people of Kano are proud of his achievements and leadership qualities.

Also speaking, PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu called on the people to vote the All Progressives Congress (APC) out of power, saying the party in the last eight years has brought suffering and hardship to the land.

Ayu called on the people to vote for PDP from top to bottom while adjudging the APC as the party of suffering which has nothing to offer.

After the visit, the PDP presidential candidate conducted a campaign rally at the Sani Abacha stadium in Kano.

However, because of the crisis in the party, neither Muhammad Abacha nor Sadiq Wali was presented as the governorship candidate in the state.