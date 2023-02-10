Rivers Govt Denies Alleged Assassination Attempt On Atiku’s Campaign DG

The Rivers State Government has disputed claims that Governor Nyesom Wike was responsible for an attack on the state Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council (PDP-PCC), Abiye Sekibo.

The State Commissioner for Information, Chris Finebone, told Channels Television on Friday that the governor had no reason to be involved in the said attack.

Finebone stated that it is the place of the police whom the director general claimed shot at him to clarify the issue.

READ ALSO: Uncertainty As Cash, Fuel Shortages Bite Ahead Of Elections

He also urged the state DG of the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Council to help the police unravel the motive and the persons behind the attack since he allegedly recognised them.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Rivers State, Grace Iringe-Koko, promised to get back with the response of the police to the accusation.

Sekibo’s Allegations

With the 2023 general elections fast approaching, the PDP campaign DG, Abiye Sekibo, alleged an assassination attempt on his life.

Sekibo, a former Secretary to the Rivers State Government and Minister of Transport, said armed men, whom he accused of being police attache to the governor shot at the vehicle he was in.

According to the PDP campaigner, the shooting took place between 11:30 pm and 12 am.

Addressing a press conference in Port Harcourt, Sekibo alleged that he had received a call that the equipment at the site where they were preparing for the PDP presidential rally in Port Harcourt was on fire.

He said he went out with about three police officers to see things for himself at the location in rainbow town by Amadi-Ama in the Port Harcourt City Local Government Area (LGA).

Sekibo claimed that on approaching the location, he saw a lineup of police Hilux vehicles on the opposite side of the road where the site is located and before he could ask his driver to pull over for him to speak to the policemen, the same officers opened fire on his vehicle.

The state DG of the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Council claimed that the officers were using Hilux vehicles from the Rivers State Government House.

He urged the commissioner of police in the state to call the officers attached to Governor Nyesom Wike and the Rivers State Government House to order.

Sekibo decried how Rivers State is allegedly gradually descending to a point of political anarchy.

The allegation comes barely a month after hoodlums reportedly sacked the home of the Chairman of the campaign council, Senator Lee Maeba.