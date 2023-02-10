Zamfara Commissioner Mafara Resigns, Defects To PDP

Zamfara State Commissioner for Budget, Alhaji Aliyu Mafara, on Friday, resigned his position, dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State.

Alhaji Aliyu Mafara who is the incumbent Commissioner for Budget in Governor Bello Matawalle’s cabinet declared his full support for the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Dauda Lawal-Dare.

Speaking on Friday during the brief ceremony at the residence of the Zamfara PDP governorship candidate in Gusau, the former commissioner reiterated that his conscience would not allow him to stick to failure.

He said, “I informed the state government, former Governor Abdulaziz Yari, and all my supporters prior to my defection from the APC to the PDP.

“I am doing this for the people, and it is my conviction that Dr. Dauda Lawal, if given the opportunity at the forthcoming election to govern Zamfara State, would tackle the problem of security, boost agricultural production, and create good markets for farm produce.”

On his part, Lawal-Dare, the Zamfara PDP governorship candidate, described Zamfara as a fully PDP state, stressing that the party will have a resounding victory in the forthcoming elections.

The defection of the budget commissioner comes barely 48 hours after over 40 special advisers dumped the governor’s APC to join the PDP.