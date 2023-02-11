Obi Cheered In Alaba Market As Supporters Gather For Lagos Rally, Town Hall

The presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, was welcomed with loud cheers from his teeming supporters upon his arrival at Alaba International Market in Lagos State on Saturday.

Obi made a stop at the market ahead of a town hall and campaign rally at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS).

“We just arrived at the Alaba international market to an awesome reception. We’re pondering what the rally will be like. LP is Finishing Strong. Salute to all Obidients and the Nigerian Youths,” he tweeted.

Around 11 am, Obi arrived at Alaba International Market, his first stop in Lagos. He is expected to address his supporters before moving to a town hall and finally the campaign rally at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS).

The LP candidate said he has travelled round the country and he is more abreast of the problems now than ever, telling the traders and their families to hold him responsible.

According to him, the market was built by hard-working people and since then, nothing has been done by the government to improve the market. He promised to come back as President to address all the issues confronting the area.

Obi urged the supporters not to allow anyone to intimidate them, following rumours he heard that a vote for him would result in negative consequences for them.

He promised to stand solidly by them no matter what, as according to him Nigeria belongs to all.